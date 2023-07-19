Russian Ambassador to Germany Nechaev announced the unwillingness of German companies to leave the Russian market

A number of German companies refuse to leave the Russian market, despite the sanctions. The unwillingness of a number of German enterprises to submit to pressure from the German authorities was stated by Russian Ambassador Sergei Nechaev in an interview with Lente.ru.

The diplomat stressed that Moscow stands for pragmatism, equal and mutually beneficial partnership, and therefore leaves the doors open for those companies that adhere to the same approaches.

“In relation to the “fugitives”, the principle applies: a holy place is never empty. Only now it will be much more difficult to return to our market than to leave, ”Nechaev warned.

Earlier it became known that foreign companies that decided to stay in Russia, a record increase in sales in 2022. In particular, Oreo biscuit and Alpen Gold chocolate maker Mondelez increased sales to 92 billion rubles (up 38 percent), while chocolate maker Cadbury more than doubled revenue compared to 2021. Mars also saw a 58 percent increase in profits, while PepsiCo saw a 300 percent increase.