Russia’s IMF representative Mozhin: fragmentation of the world economy is inevitable and irreversible

The use by the West as a weapon of international trade, finance, and the dollar and the euro itself makes the fragmentation of the world economy inevitable and irreversible. About it in an interview RIA News said Alexei Mozhin, executive director from Russia at the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

According to Mozhin, the West in the leadership of the IMF is trying to circumvent this problem. At the same time, the leadership of the international organization “cannot ignore the pressure that Western participants are exerting on it.”

As an example of the irreversibility of the fragmentation of the world economy, the specialist pointed to the consequences of anti-Russian sanctions. They led to the temporary disappearance of certain categories of goods in the country due to restrictions.

“We have learned this lesson, we will never allow ourselves to be so dependent on imports again, at least in the strategic sectors of the economy,” Mozhin said.

He added that the policy of containment towards Moscow is “in fact, a deliberate obstacle to our economic development.”

Earlier, representatives of the International Monetary Fund said that the recent failures of large US banks could be the beginning of more significant financial stability problems.

As experts noted, the collapse of large banks in the United States had only a moderate effect on credit conditions. However, this may be “a prelude to more serious and rooted systemic financial stability problems.”