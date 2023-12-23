The Minister of Education of the Russian Federation was told about the problem of canceling Christmas trees in schools due to migrants

The Minister of Education of the Russian Federation was told about the problem of canceling Christmas trees in schools due to migrants. The leader of the party “A Just Russia – For Truth” Sergei Mironov addressed Sergei Mironov with such an appeal, his words are quoted RIA News.

“Today I sent an appeal to the Minister of Education Kravtsov. Listen, you know that in some schools in Russia we won’t have New Year trees, because parents of migrant children What kind of tree? This is not accepted here. You came to our country, be kind, respect not only the laws, respect our traditions,” the politician explained.

Head of the Russian Presidential Council for the Development of Civil Society and Human Rights (HRC) Valery Fadeev reportedthat migrants demanded a ban on celebrating the New Year in the capital’s school, since “worshipping a tree is sinful.”

On December 21, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Chelyabinsk spoke about the distribution of summons to the military registration and enlistment office at the Christmas tree market. Employees of the Migration Office, together with representatives of the military registration and enlistment office and with the support of the Russian National Guard, conducted raids on construction sites, as well as in places selling Christmas trees and pyrotechnics. Subpoenas were handed to migrants who had acquired Russian citizenship and were therefore subject to military registration.