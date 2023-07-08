Russian Ambassador to the United States Antonov: the level of American provocations “goes off scale”

The level of Washington’s provocations “goes off scale” and brings humanity closer to a new world war. This is how Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov commented on the supply of cluster munitions to Ukraine, writes RIA News.

Washington continues to “raise the stakes” in the conflict. The deep involvement of the United States in the confrontation in Ukraine without cluster munitions was beyond doubt. However, the current level of American provocations is really off scale,” the diplomat said.

Antonov also expressed confidence that the supply of Western weapons to Ukraine will not affect the achievement of the special operation. According to the ambassador, “cluster munitions are a gesture of desperation.”

“Such a measure speaks of the awareness of the United States and its satellites of their impotence,” Anatoly Antonov emphasized.

Earlier, the White House announced that Washington would transfer cluster munitions to Kyiv. The Joe Biden administration explained that the use of such shells carries risks for civilians, so the United States postponed the decision to transfer them. The White House also expressed confidence that Kyiv would use weapons on the territory of Ukraine, minimizing the risks to its own population.

In turn, Grigory Karasin, chairman of the Federation Council committee on international affairs, said that Moscow would respond harshly to the US decision to transfer cluster shells to Kyiv.