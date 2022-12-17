Russian Permanent Representative Ulyanov said that Ukraine does not have a clear position on the protection zone at the ZNPP

Mikhail Ulyanov, Permanent Representative of Russia to International Organizations in Vienna, in an interview with TASS said that Kyiv still does not have a clear position regarding the creation of a protective zone at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP).

“Already on October 11, consultations of the Russian interdepartmental delegation with the leadership of the agency took place in St. Petersburg. We have made specific proposals for correcting the text. The Ukrainians have not yet clearly formulated their position,” the Russian diplomat said.

He stressed that currently consultations on this issue are ongoing, but the process is very slow.

Earlier it became known that the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi will pay an official visit to Russia next week or after the Christmas holidays.