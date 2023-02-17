The head of the permanent mission of the Russian Federation Logvinov said that the EU was unable to assess the risks from Ukraine’s membership

Russia considers the words of European Council President Charles Michel about “Ukraine’s future in the European Union” to be unsupported by political slogans. This was stated in an interview with Lente.ru. Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the EU Kirill Logvinov.

The head of the permanent mission suggested that many citizens of the European Union share a similar point of view. The diplomat also urged to separate the granting of candidate status to Ukraine and its direct entry into the association. According to him, the decision of the EU leaders to grant Ukraine the status of a candidate country for membership of the association disappointed other states that have been seeking entry into the European Union for many years and have made a lot of efforts for this.

At the same time, the diplomat pointed to the inability of the European Union to calculate the possible consequences of granting membership to Ukraine. “As for enlargement, be it Ukraine or other states, today the EU does not seem to be ready to soberly assess the corresponding risks for itself,” Logvinov stressed.

On February 28, 2022, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed an application for the country’s accession to the EU. It was successfully registered, then the review procedure began. Kyiv sought entry into the European Union under an accelerated procedure, but the leaders of the association did not support this idea. At the same time, Olga Stefanishyna, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of the Republic, said earlier that negotiations on granting membership to Ukraine would begin as early as 2023.