Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Fomin said that Kyiv insisted on placing prisoners in Yelenovka

Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said that Kyiv itself wanted to place prisoners of war in a pre-trial detention center (SIZO) in Yelenovka, which was then hit by American HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems. His words lead RIA News.

The Deputy Head of the Ministry of Defense indicated that the fighters of the Azov regiment who had surrendered (recognized by the Supreme Court of Russia as a terrorist organization) delivered to the village on May 20. “The Ukrainian side insisted on this particular place of detention,” he stressed.

Fomin recalled that on July 28, 2022, a video with the confessions of Dmitry Kozatsky appeared. According to the deputy minister, the Kyiv authorities decided to strike in order to hide evidence of crimes.

The Deputy Defense Minister added that Ukraine is trying to shift the responsibility for the death of prisoners of war to Russia. He recalled that when planning firing, the Ukrainian military uses space and air intelligence data that they receive from the US Armed Forces, so American attempts to justify them look “clumsy.”

On July 29, it became known that the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a missile attack on the pre-trial detention center in Yelenovka with the help of the American HIMARS multiple launch rocket system (MLRS). As a result, 50 Ukrainian soldiers were killed, including soldiers of the Azov regiment.

Later, the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova, said that by hitting the pre-trial detention center, Kyiv destroyed “dangerous witnesses” who began to testify against the Ukrainian authorities.