Siluanov said that setting a ceiling on oil prices will deform the energy market

The introduction of a marginal purchase price for oil will distort the energy market, said Anton Siluanov, head of the Ministry of Finance. His words lead TASS.

The head of the department added that, despite the restrictions, Moscow will sell oil at market prices. “Prices will be determined on the basis of market principles, and not on the basis of any ceilings, restrictions, which cannot work within the framework of market pricing,” he said. At the same time, the establishment of the ceiling did not and will not affect the fact that Russia is the largest exporter of this type of fuel in the world, Siluanov emphasized.

The introduction of a price ceiling at $60 per barrel became known in early December, the measure came into force on December 5. It was established by the G7 countries, the European Union, and later joined by Australia, Norway and Switzerland.

Russia has reacted to the restrictions by banning oil supplies to countries that directly or indirectly specify a ceiling price in contracts. The measure comes into force on February 1, by which time the government should develop a mechanism for monitoring the implementation of Russian requirements.