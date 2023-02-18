Crimean authorities announced the concealment of assets on the peninsula by Ukrainian oligarchs

Ukrainian oligarchs continue to hide their assets in Crimea and register them with various affiliated structures. This was stated by the head of the Crimean parliament Vladimir Konstantinov, reports RIA News.

According to Konstantinov, oligarchs hostile to Russia hide movable and immovable property on the peninsula, which they register to affiliated structures, so that it would be more difficult to find the owner.

In Crimea, according to a representative of the authorities, work continues to identify this property. Funds from the sale of nationalized property will be used to provide social support to the participants in the special operation and their families.

At the same time, Konstantinov stressed that the property of Ukrainians who did not conduct anti-Russian activities is not in danger.