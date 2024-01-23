Thursday, January 25, 2024
In Russia they announced that football had died in the outback

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 23, 2024
in World
In Russia they announced that football had died in the outback

Andrei Kanchelskis said that football in the Russian outback is dead

Former Russian national team and Manchester United player Andrei Kanchelskis spoke about the development of football in Russia. His words lead “Championship”.

Kanchelskis said that football in the Russian outback is dead. “If I’m not mistaken, in the year of the home World Cup, in 2018, 11 football teams closed down. Does this give cause for optimism? We need to look at things realistically,” he noted.

Previously, Honored Coach of the USSR Tatyana Tarasova refused to consider football the number one sport in Russia. “Is football the main sport in our country? Why on earth? We don’t have it in our country,” she said.

Three-time Olympic figure skating champion Irina Rodnina expressed a similar opinion. “The popularity of football in the country is exaggerated. Every major start we make sure that our players are nothing of themselves,” she said.

