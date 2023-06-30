Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN Nebenzya announced a missed chance for peace in Ukraine in the spring of 2022

Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN Vasily Nebenzya commented on the possibility of resolving the conflict in Ukraine. His words lead RIA News.

Nebenzya stressed that the chance to establish peace in Ukraine was lost in the spring of 2022 through the fault of the United States and the European Union. Now the conditions for resolving the conflict for Kyiv will be different.

“Now, after the chance for peace thanks to the US and the EU was lost in March last year, its conditions for Ukraine, of course, will be different,” the Russian envoy said.

Earlier, the head of the office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, called Kyiv’s conditions for the start of peace negotiations with Russia. According to him, it is necessary to build a dialogue based on the “peace formula” proposed by the Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

In November 2022, at the G20 summit, Zelensky presented a “peace formula” consisting of five conditions. He demanded the restoration of Ukraine’s borders, guarantees of security for the country, as well as ensuring “radiation safety” at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant and introducing a ceiling on prices for Russian energy resources.