“Technologies of trust”: there were “tectonic shifts” in litigation on dismissal

Over the past year and a half, there have been “tectonic shifts” in the courts’ approaches to resolving disputes related to the dismissal of Russians, said Alexei Dingin, senior lawyer, head of the labor law practice at Trust Technologies (former PwC in Russia), reports RBC.

For example, the Court of Cassation in one of the cases ruled that when reducing the staff, the employer must offer the remote employee all the vacancies he has, including those located at the location of the company, and not only where the employee is located under the contract.

Another case concerned a remote worker who did not come to the office at the request of the employer, but continued to work remotely. The Moscow City Court considered that the employer did not provide strong evidence of the absence of a subordinate at the workplace, the location of which was not clearly fixed in her employment contract.

The court also sided with a man who was fired for not contacting his employer for more than two working days in a row.

Earlier it was reported that during the year every fifth Russian polled at least once changed his job and complained that he could not find a new job for a long time after being fired.