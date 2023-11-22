State Duma deputy Drapeko called for the demolition of the monument to Wrangel in Rostov-on-Don

In Russia, opposition to monuments to the enemies of Soviet power has again intensified. The sculpture of Admiral Kolchak, which had stood in Omsk for more than ten years, was doused with paint by unknown persons, and deputies called for the recently erected monument to Baron Wrangel in Rostov-on-Don to be demolished, since simply being a “historical figure” is not enough.

The monument to Peter Wrangel was opened on the 106th anniversary of the October Revolution on the territory of the Second Don Emperor Nicholas II Cadet Corps. The Communist Party of the Russian Federation did not appreciate such symbolism. The perpetuation of the memory of one of the leaders of the white movement during the Civil War was described in the parliamentary party as a provocation of the “fifth column”.

First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Culture Elena Drapeko noted that in Russian history Wrangel will remain a losing general who received help from the Entente. In her opinion, the monument to the military leader needs to be demolished, because “if we are guided by the logic that he is a historical figure, everyone will start erecting monuments to whomever they want.”

Wrangel is a losing general who received help from the Entente, why should monuments be erected to him? In honor of what? If we are guided by the logic that he is a historical figure, then everyone will begin to erect monuments to whomever they want. So I think the bust really needs to come down

Elena DrapekoFirst Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Culture

By the way, Wrangel not only commanded the army during the war with the Reds, but was also a participant in the Russo-Japanese and First World Wars, awarded the St. George Cross of the fourth degree and a dozen orders, including the highest award of the Russian Empire, the Order of St. George.

A scandal erupted in St. Petersburg over a memorial plaque to Mannerheim

Drapeko also mentioned the scandal surrounding another historical figure, Karl Mannerheim, who was not only a prominent military and political figure during the Russian Empire and the first decades of independent Finland, but also a participant in World War II on the side of Hitler’s troops. The troops under his command also took part in the siege of Leningrad.

The installation of a memorial plaque to Mannerheim in June 2016 on the wall of the Military Academy of Logistics in St. Petersburg was sharply criticized by the public. “Then almost the entire city took to the streets to protest,” the deputy recalled.

The board has been attacked several times. They tried to chop her up with an axe, fired at her and doused her with red paint three times. As a result, in October of the same year, it was decided to transport the monument to the Tsarskoe Selo Museum-Reserve. “The controversial figure of Karl Mannerheim is a subject of study and a reason for debate among historians. At the same time, illegal actions and the “war on monuments” are not at all the method of this discussion,” the Russian Military Historical Society (RVIO) stated then.

The monument to Kolchak was doused with orange paint

Another “enemy of Soviet power” recently got it in Omsk, the city in which the main headquarters of Admiral Alexander Kolchak was located in 1918, when he was proclaimed the Supreme Ruler of Russia. The sculpture appeared near a restaurant dedicated to the historical figure back in 2012. The statue itself was doused with orange paint, and on the side was labeled “executioner” in red. Law enforcement agencies began an investigation into the incident.

A polar explorer, naval officer, one of the leaders of the White movement, Kolchak, on the one hand, enjoyed authority among his colleagues and colleagues as “the most honest and sincere Russian patriot”, on the other hand, as noted Director of the Center for the Study of the History of the Civil War Galina Borodina, residents of the region still cite memories of punitive operations and executions carried out by Kolchak’s men. Moreover, these days, according to her, “the polarization of society regarding the identity of the white admiral has even intensified.”

The figure of Solzhenitsyn causes controversy in Vladivostok

Another person who causes controversy among those dissatisfied with the glorification of the anti-Soviet is the writer Alexander Solzhenitsyn, who did not participate in the civil war due to his age. The famous author and public figure, who served time in Stalin’s camps, actively criticized the political system of the USSR, which is why he spent 20 years, starting in 1974, in exile. Returning to his homeland, Solzhenitsyn visited Vladivostok for the only time, where a monument to him was subsequently erected.

The appearance of a sculpture of the writer on Korabelnaya Embankment in 2015 outraged local resident Maxim Shinkarenko, who, three days after its installation, placed a sign on it with the inscription “Judas”

Six years later, the man was elected to the Vladivostok City Duma and, in his new status, demanded that the monument be removed from the popular embankment, but after that he expressed his readiness to abandon his idea. He explained this by the fact that poll results show the absence of an overwhelming number of supporters of dismantling.

Meanwhile, the dissatisfied Vladivostok resident found followers in Tynda. A Russian from this city demanded that the authorities of the capital of the Primorsky Territory recognize the installation of Solzhenitsyn’s sculpture as illegal and dismantle it. The plaintiff justified the demands made in court by the fact that Solzhenitsyn is “a controversial figure in modern Russia.”