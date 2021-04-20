In three months of 2021, 17.8 million square meters were commissioned in Russia. m of residential real estate. The data were published by Rosstat on April 20. This is 15% more than in the same period last year, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin told reporters.

“We see a positive trend in the number of building permits issued, which suggests that developers are ready to start new projects, which means that the volume of supply on the market will increase, which is a key factor in increasing the affordability of housing for Russians,” said Marat Khusnullin.

In total, 1.7 thousand apartment buildings (MKD) were built in the first quarter of 2021, and 72.2 thousand residential buildings were built by the population. Of these, in March 2021, 622 apartment buildings and 27.7 thousand individual housing construction projects were commissioned – a total of 6.6 million square meters. m of living space.

“The growth in the rate of housing commissioning in March 2021 in relation to the March indicator of last year amounted to almost 20%. The increase in the rate of commissioning is a response to the state support measures taken last year, which continue to operate today. To maintain positive dynamics in the residential real estate market, it is advisable to continue supporting the most important segments and to create new growth points. So, on the eve of the Prime Minister announced the expansion of the “Family Mortgage” program, with the help of which families with children can now build a private house. There is no doubt that the program will become in demand, since the figures indicate that the popularity of individual housing construction is growing, ”said Irek Fayzullin, Minister of Construction and Housing and Utilities of the Russian Federation.

In March, the government simplified the procedure for using maternity capital to improve housing conditions. Russians no longer need to submit documents to the Pension Fund on the work performed to improve housing conditions. To compensate for the costs of construction or reconstruction, you only need an extract from the Federal Registration Service that the land plot and the house built on it are owned by a citizen.