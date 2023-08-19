FAS to check wholesale prices for poultry meat

The Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) of Russia decided to check the validity of wholesale selling prices for poultry meat, for which it sent relevant requests to the three largest producers. This is reported RIA News with reference to the agency.

The service also requested information regarding the pricing of animal feed and veterinary drugs. After analyzing the received data and if there are grounds, the FAS will decide on the adoption of response measures.

The service issued prescriptions to two poultry meat producers based on the results of transactions in the market.

On August 11, Anna Mirochinenko, head of the control department for the agro-industrial complex of the service, announced at a meeting in the Ministry of Agriculture that the FAS had begun checking the validity of the increase in the cost of pork and chicken from Russian producers.

Retail chains receive notifications from suppliers about rising prices for poultry and pork until the end of August, Oksana Lut, deputy head of the Ministry of Agriculture, said. For example, the Remit meat processing plant announced a rise in the price of its products: in July, they already reported that they had increased prices “by 5-8 percent, depending on the range of products produced.”