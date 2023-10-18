Rosobrnadzor will introduce new rules for transition to 10th grade and admission to college

In Russia, new rules will be introduced for the transition to the 10th grade and admission to secondary vocational education institutions (SVE). This was stated by the head of Rosobrnadzor Anzor Muzaev. He also commented on possible changes in the Unified State Exam (USE) and the conduct of All-Russian testing.

Muzaev said that the model of transition to the 10th grade does not meet modern requirements

The head of Rosobrnadzor noted that the model of entering colleges through a certificate competition has stopped working, this is obvious to specialists. However, no changes are planned in 2023.

In the near future, the model of transition to the tenth grade and admission to secondary vocational education in terms of the number of exams, in terms of approaches, it will most likely change, because it does not meet modern requirements Anzor Muzaev head of Rosobrnadzor

Muzaev explained that now the results of the Unified State Exam or Unified State Exam are not required for admission to college; it is important to have a certificate. Often, a document on education is issued to a ninth-grader only so that he can easily enter a technical school or college and “not spoil the picture” in the 10th grade.

Almost excellent students go to college after 9th grade. And those with low academic achievements go to 10th grade. There is no smell of objectivity here Anzor Muzaev head of Rosobrnadzor

Since September 1, 2023, a number of innovations have occurred in Russian schools. Initial military training was introduced for students and history was taught to eleventh-graders using a new textbook, silver medals were returned, and it was also allowed to compulsorily involve students in socially useful work activities.

The head of Rosobrnadzor allowed changes in the approach to conducting All-Russian inspection work

The head of Rosobrnadzor answered a question about the possible cancellation of the All-Russian inspection work. According to him, this is currently irrelevant.

For schoolchildren, only VPR in foreign languages ​​- English, French and German – will be cancelled, Muzaev clarified.

We definitely won’t be conducting VPR in foreign languages ​​anymore… This is a consolidated decision made Anzor Muzaev head of Rosobrnadzor

The remaining items, according to the head of Rosobrnadzor, will remain on the list. However, he emphasized, there are nuances associated with conducting tests for 11th grade students.

Muzaev said that no major changes are planned in the Unified State Examination

Muzaev said that in 2024, no major changes are expected in the Unified State Examination (USE), students, teachers and parents can prepare calmly. The schedule for 2024 may be published at the end of 2023 or at the beginning of next year.

He also noted that there are no plans to conduct the Unified State Exam in natural science subjects, such as physics, chemistry and specialized mathematics, in computer format.

I’ll tell you right away – it’s not planned. The transition to computer science took a lot of time; there simply wasn’t enough equipment everywhere. Switching to other subjects – there is no need for this Anzor Muzaev head of Rosobrnadzor

The head of Rosobrnadzor clarified that the computer’s capabilities are limited. Because of this, you will have to return to the old format with “guessing games,” for which the exam has been repeatedly criticized.

In September, the Ministry of Education and Science established the minimum Unified State Exam scores for admission to universities in the 2024-2025 academic year. Students will need to score 40 points in the Russian language exam, 39 in mathematics, 39 in physics, 45 points in social studies and 35 in history. Those taking a foreign language will need to score 30 points, literature – 40 points, biology – 39 points, chemistry – 39 points, and geography – 40 points.

The head of Rosobrnadzor said that abandoning the OGE is not being considered

Muzaev said that refusal to conduct the main state exam (OGE) after the ninth grade is not being considered.

According to him, with the introduction of the OGE system, which provides for passing two compulsory exams and two elective ones, it was assumed that it would be possible to gradually increase the number of subjects taken: two compulsory and four elective ones.

But we looked at the evolution of the exam, how it all happens, and did not move to the next level to six exams Anzor Muzaev head of Rosobrnadzor

In August, the head of the Russian Ministry of Education, Sergei Kravtsov, said that there is no and never will be completely distance education in the country, thereby putting an end to this issue. According to the minister, with this online learning format there is no system of education, communication with teachers and peers.