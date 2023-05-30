“Kommersant”: the traffic of large Russian shopping centers began to recover after a collapse in attendance

The traffic of large Russian shopping centers (SCs) began to recover after a sharp drop in attendance caused by the departure of foreign brands. About it writes “Kommersant”.

According to the publication, in April-mid-May, attendance at large shopping centers with an area of ​​more than 40,000 square meters increased by 7 percent year-on-year. According to Focus Technologies, the Mall Index (reflects the number of visitors per 1,000 square meters of retail space) in Russia in April-mid-May increased by an average of 3 percent yoy.

According to Marina Malakhatko, senior director of CORE.XP, large shopping centers were the most affected by the departure of foreign brands, as in some of these facilities foreign chains occupied up to 50 percent of the leasable area.

Earlier, Russia promised the emergence of 20 new international brands.