In Russia, from December 1, the railway tariff for the transportation of passengers within the country in reserved seat and general carriages will be indexed by 10.75%. This was stated on Friday, October 6, in the explanatory note to the draft FAS order, published on portal draft regulatory legal acts.

“The draft order provides for indexation from December 1, 2023 <...> for transportation <...> on long-distance trains by 10.75%,” the note says.

Tariffs for the transportation of passengers on commuter trains will additionally increase by 7.6%, the document notes.

The tariff for transporting goods via the railway network will also rise – from December 1 it will be indexed by 7.6%. In addition, from December 1, 2023 to December 31, 2024, an additional targeted surcharge to the railway tariff of 2% will be in effect in connection with major infrastructure repairs.

Earlier, on October 4, the Ministry of Economic Development announced the allocation of 7 billion rubles for regional railway projects. The goal of the project is to improve transport accessibility of the Nizhny Novgorod agglomeration by organizing the movement of commuter trains on the routes Myza – Kstovo and Kstovo – Nizhny Novgorod-Moskovsky.