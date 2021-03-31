Deputy Prime Minister, Chief of Staff of the Government of Russia Dmitry Grigorenko said that after the optimization of the state apparatus in the country, the system of remuneration of officials will change. It is reported by Izvestia.

Grigorenko noted that this issue had long been on the agenda of the Cabinet of Ministers, but the existence of artificially supported empty rates made it difficult to resolve. He said that the gap between the rates approached a critical point: for ministries – 1.5 times, for services – 1.7 times, for agencies – 1.9 times, and for territorial bodies it reached a two-fold mark.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, this year the average salary of officials will be balanced, which will lead to its fair level. Also, the motivational part of the salary is planned to be tied to the specific results of the work done, which should significantly increase the motivation of civil servants.

Earlier, Grigorenko spoke about the large-scale reduction of the state apparatus. According to him, by April 1, the number of the state apparatus decreased by almost ten percent. The Deputy Prime Minister stressed that 66 structural divisions and 33 deputy heads of federal departments have already been cut. He also added that the staffing of departments was reduced: in central offices – by 213 posts, and in territorial bodies – by 31,642 posts.