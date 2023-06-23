“Kommersant”: the State Duma in the second reading adopted a bill that changes the system for exchanging driver’s licenses

The State Duma of Russia is adopting a bill that changes the system for obtaining a driver’s license. Innovations will affect both Russians and foreigners, as well as drivers with certain categories, and driving schools. The new law will come into force on April 1, 2024. About it informs “Kommersant”.

According to the new amendments, a driver who does not have at least a year of experience in driving a car or truck will not be able to apply for category D rights. The rights of this category make it possible to drive cars designed to carry passengers and have more than eight seats.

In turn, drivers with open categories B and CE (truck with a trailer) will automatically receive the category BE (car with a trailer), provided that the driving experience of a passenger car is also at least 12 months.

Rights issued abroad must be changed to Russian ones in a year

Foreign driver’s licenses under the new rules will be valid for one year after receiving a residence permit or a passport of a Russian citizen. After this period, you will have to obtain Russian rights. This will affect both foreigners and Russians who have received certificates in other countries. The rule will not apply to Russians with Belarusian rights and Belarusians with a residence permit in Russia.

For those who will change the rights of the most popular categories and subcategories – M, A, B, A1, B1, it is enough to pass only a theoretical exam on knowledge of the rules of the road. It will be more difficult for owners of cargo and bus categories to exchange rights: before contacting the traffic police, they will first need to pass an internal exam at a driving school, having received an appropriate document from the organization.

There are currently no time limits for legal immigrants or tourists per se. They are allowed to travel on the documents of their state until the expiration of their validity. However, after obtaining a residence permit, this can only be done within six months.

President of the Interregional Association of Driving Schools Tatyana Shutyleva noted that under the new law, Russians who previously used foreign rights of categories C and D will have to change them to Russian ones by April 1, 2025. They will have to go through a full cycle of training in driving schools and pass exams.

Control over driving schools will be strengthened

Another amendment strengthens control over driving schools. They want to oblige them to have a permanent conclusion on compliance with the requirements of the educational and material base and regularly confirm it. According to the current legislation, in order to obtain an educational license, market participants only need to provide the conclusion of the traffic police once.

This will become an additional tool for influencing unscrupulous participants in the educational services market. Tatyana Shutylevapresident of the interregional association of driving schools

The bill, which changes the system for obtaining a driver’s license in Russia, was submitted by the government to the State Duma in 2022. In November, it was adopted in the first reading, on June 22, 2023 – in the second.

Since October 2022, the traffic police in test mode allowed drivers to present a driver’s license through the State Services Auto application. As the head of the State traffic inspectorate, Mikhail Chernikov, said, in order for the digital version of the document to become fully legal, work is underway on the relevant amendments to the legislation.

In January 2023, it became known about the launch of a new feature for Russian drivers. The Ministry of Digital Transformation said that a digital copy of the driver’s license appeared in the State Services Auto application, which can be presented to traffic police officers for verification.