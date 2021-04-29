The Constitutional Court (CC) of Russia recognized as legal the summation of the terms of deprivation of a driver’s license for systematic violations of traffic rules. This was reported by Kommersant.

It is noted that the courts regularly leave drivers without licenses for a period of 20-30 years, and it can be extended up to life. Earlier, the Ryazan Railway Court questioned the legality of such a provision and appealed to the Constitutional Court to verify the compliance of the Code of Administrative Offenses with the Constitution.

So, part 3 of Article 32.7 of the Code states that each subsequent deprivation is added to the previous one. The Ryazan court noted that the maximum term of imprisonment in Russia in aggregate is no more than 35 years, while there is no such norm for restrictions on drivers.

The Constitutional Court explained that it is incorrect to compare the Criminal Code and the Administrative Code in this case. The complaint was not accepted in the highest court, however, the reasons for the refusal were indicated that there are no restrictions on the summation of the terms of deprivation of rights.

Earlier it became known that during practical certification for obtaining a driver’s license, examiners can use various techniques in order to provoke or confuse the examinee. For example, in some cases, traffic police officers may ask the driver to turn around in a prohibited place and see how the student responds to this trick.