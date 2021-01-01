Maternity capital in Russia will be indexed from January 1, the increase will be 3.7%.

In 2021, the size of the mother capital will be 483,882 rubles for the first child and 639,432 rubles for the second. It is expected that in the coming year more than a million families will be able to receive maternity capital.

The matcapital program was expanded on March 1, and its effect was extended until the end of 2026. The certificate has also begun to be issued to families where the first child was born or adopted from January 1, 2020.

Earlier, on December 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law allowing the use of maternity capital funds to pay off military mortgages.

On November 2, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin spoke about the possibility of using maternity capital for rural mortgages. In addition, young families will be able to obtain social benefits for the purchase of housing through a single portal of public services.

The first certificate for maternal capital was issued in March 2007. Then the amount of state support was 250 thousand rubles, in January 2020 the amount was increased 2.5 times, and the program itself was expanded.