The share of non-cash payments by Russians for everyday purchases increased by 5% over the year, to 76%. At the same time, 13% of citizens do not use contactless payments for security reasons. This is stated in the study of the Skrepka payment service, the results of which were received by Izvestia on Thursday, March 25.

For the study, we studied the methods of payment for goods in offline supermarkets and convenience stores using the receipts of the app users. Additional questions were answered by 3 thousand users of the service. The age of the respondents was 23–49 years old.

The reasons for the growth of non-cash payments are the consequences of anti-coronavirus restrictions, as well as the development of digital services and loyalty programs for Russian banks and payment systems.

Thus, 55% of Russians use plastic cards to pay for purchases in offline stores, 21% use contactless payments, and 24% use cash. Citizens explain the refusal of contactless payments using Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay services by the habit of buying in other ways – 31%, the lack of NFC technology in the phone – 22%.

At the same time, for 14% of the respondents it does not matter which payment method to use.

The residents of the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug (84%), the Khabarovsk Territory (83%), the Chelyabinsk Region and St. Petersburg (79% each), the Tyumen Region and Moscow (78% each) use contactless payments most actively. The Leningrad and Moscow regions lag behind the metropolitan indicators by 8 and 9% and are 70% and 69%, respectively.

Among the most “cash” regions were the Saratov region (56%), Mari El (57%), Stavropolye (61%) and Krasnodar Territory (64%).

Alexey Shumilin, General Director of Skrepok, noted that the pandemic has strengthened and deepened the trend towards abandoning cash and switching to electronic payment methods. The development of digital services and loyalty programs also had a serious impact.

Earlier on the same day, the head of the Bank of Russia Elvira Nabiullina at the Junior PayTech Forum-2021 said that online payments have become everyday, and that it is much easier to carry out various operations with them than in cash. She stressed that she no longer remembers the last time she used cash.

On the eve, representatives of Russian financial organizations told Izvestia that they are actively experimenting with the introduction of a biometric module into ATMs. Sberbank will start re-equipping the ATM network this year. RSHB is planning a large-scale launch of a face identification service in self-service devices.