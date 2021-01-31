In Russia, the rules for registering car tuning have been tightened. Dedicated items previously approved by the government document entered into force on Monday, February 1st.

According to the new regulation, all changes must now be recorded in a special register. At the same time, the traffic police will require a technical examination of the vehicle. To do this, you will have to go to a special laboratory twice. First, there you will need to get a preliminary conclusion on what changes can be made to the design of the car, and then, after the tuning has been carried out, fix its results, undergo technical inspection and contact the traffic police again.

The modified rules of auto-tuning were approved in April 2019, when the cabinet of ministers was still headed by Dmitry Medvedev. Then it was noted that the process of modifying the car after the purchase was “complicated, confusing and expensive”, but now it will become “transparent and understandable”.