In Russia, since April 11, the rules for the use of maternity capital have changed, the Ministry of Labor told Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

Now Russian women, who previously directed their capital to form the funded part of their pension, can change their minds and withdraw funds from non-state pension funds.

As explained in the department, we are talking about cases when the mother first decided to send funds to the funded part of the pension, and then withdrew them in order to use it in other directions. Earlier, if these funds were not used, but “hung” on the account in the Pension Fund.

Now women will have six months from the date the money is returned to the pension fund account in order to decide how to dispose of them and write a statement. If the Russian woman does not make a decision within six months, she can again apply to the pension fund and ask for an extension of the term. If she does not, then the money will go to the funded pension by default.

Earlier, the government simplified the rules for using maternity capital to improve housing conditions. The changes will affect cases when funds are directed to compensate for the costs of construction or reconstruction of a residential building. Now there is no need to provide the Pension Fund with information from the certificate of completed construction work.