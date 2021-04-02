From the rules for the provision of hotel services, the requirement for the notarial consent of parents when checking in children in hotels has been removed. The corresponding decree was approved on April 1 by the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin.

On the website the government of Russia clarifies that previously a notarized power of attorney was necessary when settling in children traveling without parents: accompanied by relatives or with a school trip.

The decision to exclude this requirement was made due to the complication of children’s travel in conditions when the child goes on a trip with relatives, on weekend tours or out-of-town excursions from an educational institution. It is also noted that short trips for children are often comparable in price to the services of a notary.

“Now, from a minor upon check-in, only the written consent of one of the legal representatives will be required,” the message says.

It is noted that the consent can be filled in any form. The possibility of obtaining a notarial consent will also remain.

The decision to simplify the rules will allow parents to save on notary services, as well as simplify the organization of tourist trips for children.

On March 29, Rospotrebnadzor allowed children to go on vacation outside the subjects where they live, thereby softening the requirements for the provision of children’s rest in connection with the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition, the decree increased the permissible number of children in the detachments of children’s camps from 50 to 75% of the design capacity of the organization of recreation and health improvement. The regional executive authorities are empowered to decide on the work of tent camps.