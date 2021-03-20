In Russia, the rules for going on vacation for employees with three or more children have changed. The corresponding law came into force on March 20.

“To amend Article 262 of the Labor Code of the Russian Federation, replacing the words” up to twelve years “with the words” up to eighteen years “, add the words” until the youngest of the children reaches the age of fourteen, “the text says document…

According to amendments to the labor legislation, the age of children increases from 12 to 18 years, in the presence of which employees have the right to annual paid leave at a convenient time for them. This right can be exercised until the youngest of them reach the age of 14.

Previously, employees with three or more children under the age of 12 could go on vacation at a convenient time.

Basic vacation in Russia is 28 calendar days. State civil servants can be granted an extended leave of 30 days, teachers – from 42 days. Citizens of other professions also have the right to extended leave, in particular, Russians with harmful or dangerous working conditions, irregular working hours, or those employed in the Far North and equivalent areas.

The law on granting leave benefits for parents with many children was signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 9.

On March 18, during a video meeting with representatives of the public of Crimea and Sevastopol, Putin announced that the vacation campaign in the summer of 2021 would be organized at the optimal time for children to rest, but in accordance with the requirements of sanitary doctors. According to him, the authorities intend to develop domestic tourism.