In Russia, the practical part of the driving license exam will change. The new administrative regulations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs will enter into force on April 1, reports TASS citing a source in law enforcement.

According to the interlocutor of the agency, for future drivers of buses, cars and trucks, the stage “site” will be excluded from the practical part of the exam. At the same time, the practical exam for the right to drive motorcycles, mopeds, ATVs and tricycles will remain in the current version: on sites closed from the movement of other vehicles and pedestrians.

It is also reported that a representative of a driving school and public associations, as well as other candidate drivers, may be in the car during the exam.

“The routes will be a list of roads and streets on which the practical exam will be held,” said the press center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. At the same time, routes with a predetermined sequence of turns and turns will be excluded from the exam. Thus, future drivers will no longer be coached for certain types of indoor exercises.

Changes will also affect the system for assessing the skills of candidate drivers. The draft administrative regulations indicate 19 gross mistakes, for the commission of one of which the exam must be terminated immediately. Among them are the unfastened seat belt and the use of a mobile phone. Penalty points will be awarded for less severe traffic violations. The exam will fail if the driver candidate scores five or more penalty points.

Earlier, in October, the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs announced changes to the theoretical part of the driver’s license exam. It was reported that from 2021 the theoretical part will be recorded on video cameras. The current regulation stipulates that the examiner’s workplace should “ensure the implementation of visual control over the actions of candidates for drivers.”