In Russia, from July 1, the rules for crediting pensions, maternity capital and other social benefits will change. On Sunday, June 27, reports RIA News…

According to the agency, such payments will be transferred only to the Mir payment system. Those who cannot get a bank card will still be able to receive transfers in cash or to a regular bank account.

The changes concern Russians who are users of cards of foreign payment systems. At the same time, the requirement does not apply to citizens who receive payments to a savings book, a nominal account or by mail. The rules will not apply to people living outside of Russia, who are also credited with a monthly pension.

The details of the changes in the laws from July 1 became known earlier. Rossiyskaya Gazeta reported that, in particular, prices for housing and communal services will rise from July by 2.4-6.5 percent, depending on the region. In addition, pensioners taking care of minor children will resume the indexation of insurance pensions. According to preliminary estimates, the indexation will cover 45.8 thousand foster parents of pensioners.