In Russia, from November 1, a new standard for checking meters for metering devices in apartments and houses came into force. The Associate Professor of the Department of Statistics of the Russian University of Economics named after V.I. G.V. Plekhanova Olga Lebedinskaya in an interview with the Prime agency.

It is noted that the new GOST contains requirements for organizations that carry out verification. Now the company must have accreditation and related documentation, which describes in detail the inspection procedure itself.

The new GOST should solve several problems: strengthen the mechanism for combating fraudsters, remove contradictions in verification and standardize work with the prospect of switching to taking readings remotely in automatic mode Olga Lebedinskaya Associate Professor of the Department of Statistics of the PRUE G.V. Plekhanov

According to her, the new GOST will not affect the amount of payments, since most citizens simply change the meter to a new one. Typically, the verification period for a water meter is six years for a cold water flow meter and four years for a hot water meter. “During this time, the counter wears out,” the expert concluded.

Pension payments

In addition, Russians who turned 80 in October will double their raise fixed payment to the old-age insurance pension. At the moment, its size is 7220 rubles 74 kopecks per month. Thus, after a twofold increase, an 80-year-old citizen will receive 14,441 rubles 48 kopecks per month.

A fixed payment of double the amount is assigned to 80-year-old citizens automatically – without submitting an application for recalculation of the pension.

The allowance of the mobilized

Also, from November 1, Russia has established a minimum monthly allowance for those called up as part of partial mobilization, which will amount to 195 thousand rubles a month.

The fact that the monetary allowance of a mobilized private in Russia should not be less than 195 thousand rubles, President Vladimir Putin said earlier on October 19 during a meeting of the Security Council.

All our warriors must be equipped with everything necessary Vladimir Putin President of Russia

As clarified by the state portal “Explain.rf”, payments will be made from the moment of enrollment in the lists of personnel of the military unit and regardless of its location, including for the period of training and education of the military personnel.

The timely receipt of payments will be monitored by the Russian government together with the Ministry of Defense. In addition, the heads of the regions were instructed to help with the placement of the mobilized, as well as with their preparation and education. Also, governors should ensure the implementation of social support measures for their families.