Since October 19, Russian car owners have been able to purchase OSAGO policies using financial platforms, the so-called marketplaces. The rules have changed since the entry into force amendments into the law “On Compulsory Civil Liability Insurance of Vehicle Owners”.

The price of the policy, which is calculated through the site, must correspond to the price on the official website of the insurance company. Registration on the marketplace will be commission-free.

The laws on financial marketplaces that allow comparing and choosing the services of banks, management and insurance companies were signed by President Vladimir Putin in July.

In September, a directive from the Bank of Russia also came into force, which will expand opportunities for insurers to offer customers a more personalized rate.

Earlier, from October 1, the old rules of insurance compensation for OSAGO returned. From the culprit of the accident, whose card on the passage of the technical inspection has expired, the insurance company may demand to compensate everything at its own expense. To purchase a new policy, you must have a valid diagnostic card. Anyone who bought a document during the restriction period without presenting a card must present it to the insurer by October 31st.