“World of apartments”: in Russia, rent of apartments has risen by eight percent

For the year in Russia, the rent of small apartments up to 32 square meters has risen in price by an average of eight percent to 15.2 thousand rubles a month. It is reported RIA News with reference to the data of the World of Apartments portal.

According to experts, out of 70 cities, renting such housing has become more expensive in 59 cities, and in 11 it has fallen in price. The greatest dynamics was recorded in Makhachkala (a rise in prices by 27 percent) and Cheboksary (by 26 percent). Rostov-on-Don closed the top 3 of the list, where rent added 23 percent in value. In Moscow, the figure increased by six percent.

As for the negative dynamics, the rent fell most of all in St. Petersburg – by 11 percent. The rent in Kaliningrad lost the same amount. In Cherepovets, you will need to rent nine percent less for rent. “Demand for small rental apartments is strong, as this is the cheapest segment. Since January last year, the supply of such objects has grown significantly – by 78 percent,” the representatives of the portal specified.

Previously, experts from CIAN. Analysts came to the conclusion that rental prices for apartments in 16 million-plus cities of Russia, as well as the Moscow and Leningrad regions, continue to decline. The average cost of a one-room apartment in January 2023 was 21.4 thousand rubles per month.