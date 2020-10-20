The Russian authorities do not plan to introduce new restrictive measures in the country. RBC writes about this with reference to federal officials on Tuesday, October 20.

This is out of the question. Interlocutor of RBC

In particular, the option is ruled out in which the president will turn to the Russians and declare a new regime of non-working weeks. One of the interlocutors of the publication said that the president listens to the opinion of experts, “and they unanimously speak about the absence of the need for a lockdown.”

According to the interlocutor of the publication, the situation in the regions is different, therefore, different measures are taken there. “Let them show how much they feel her [ситуацию]as much as they can cope, ”he said, stressing that the main thing now is to explain to people the need to comply with infection prevention measures.

Strict bans at the federal level, according to the official, will irritate people and businesses. In addition, according to the second interlocutor of RBC, the introduction of a new lockdown is not yet required in any region of the country, since the healthcare system “holds everywhere, does not fall,” and the mortality statistics among patients with coronavirus are not growing.

The interlocutor of the publication, close to the leadership of one of the regions, said that not a single governor wants to declare quarantine because “people will take to the streets”. Therefore, the authorities often present the situation with the coronavirus in “gloomy tones.” According to the official, in this way they are trying to convey to the Russians that it is necessary not to self-medicate, but to see a doctor immediately.

The press secretary of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, has also already stated that the Kremlin has no plans for either a lockdown or the preparation of a special appeal by the head of state to citizens.

On October 14, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova reported to President Vladimir Putin about the difficult situation with the coronavirus. However, she stressed that everything is under control.

At the end of March, Vladimir Putin announced the onset of non-working days in the country with the preservation of wages and jobs for workers. The head of state announced its completion on May 11. At the same time, he noted that the restrictions imposed due to the spread of coronavirus will be removed gradually.

According to the latest data, since the beginning of the epidemic in Russia, 1,415,316 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected, over the past day this number has increased by 15,982. Over the entire period, 24,366 people have died.