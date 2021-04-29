The Federation Council will prepare proposals on toughening penalties for employers for the payment of unofficial wages to employees. Writes about it TASS, referring to the list of instructions to senators following the message of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Sofved wants to ensure constant monitoring of the situation on the labor market and to prepare “systemic proposals on motivating employees to legalize their labor activity”, as well as to strengthen the responsibility of employers for the payment of “gray” wages.

According to the head of the Federation Council Committee on Budget and Financial Markets Anatoly Artamonov, the volume of the unofficial salary fund in the country exceeds 10 trillion rubles annually, about 30-40 percent of Russians receive “gray” earnings. About 25 million people are involved in informal employment (32.5 percent of the economically active population).

44 percent of Russians are ready to receive a salary in “envelopes”, as evidenced by a survey of the SuperJob job search service. 31 percent of respondents are not ready for gray salaries. At the same time, women turned out to be less tolerant of such schemes – 39 percent, while among men 49 percent are ready to receive money without paying taxes.

The higher the salary, the less desire to take money “in an envelope”. In the group with an income of up to 30 thousand rubles, this is 45 percent, and with salaries of 80 thousand – only 36 percent.