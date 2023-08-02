“Izvestia”: in Russia, the production of cars decreased by 29.9%

Russian car factories produced 197,000 cars in the first six months, which is 29.9 percent less year on year. About it writes “News”.

However, 42,000 cars were assembled in June, 3.1 times more than a year ago. The production of trucks in the first half of the year increased by 5.8 percent: since the beginning of the year, 75,000 trucks have been produced. June production of truck tractors increased by 48.6 percent (825 vehicles), but over the six months their output decreased by 9 percent (4.5 thousand units).

It is specified that from January to June, Russian factories produced 2.4 thousand buses weighing up to 5 tons and 1.3 thousand buses weighing more than 5 tons.

Earlier it became known that cars in Russia will rise sharply in price by at least 10 percent after an increase in the recycling fee.