Rostec: production of additional protection kits for BMP-3 increased by 30 times since 2022

The output of additional protection kits for BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles has grown 30 times compared to the output in 2022. This was reported in the press service of the holding “High-precision complexes” (part of the state corporation “Rostec”), reports RIA News.

“The package of each BMP-3 unit without fail includes additional protection kits (KDZ) – these are grilles and armored screens. Today they are produced 30 times more than last year. In addition to completing serial machines, KDZ is supplied under the State Defense Order to the main customer as a separate product, ”the report says.

The tracked BMP-3 is designed to transport personnel, as well as to increase their security and firepower. The vehicle’s arsenal includes a 2A70 100mm cannon launcher that can launch anti-tank missiles, a 30mm 2A72 automatic cannon, and machine guns.

Earlier in September, Roman Khromov, deputy executive director for state defense orders at Kurganmashzavod, said that the production of BMP-3s had tripled during the course of the special military operation (SVO).

In May, it became known that Kurganmashzavod (part of the High-Precision Complexes) developed kits for hinged dynamic protection for the BMP-3, which can be installed on vehicles in the field in the NVO zone.