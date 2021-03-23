In Russia, the procedure for assigning social supplements to pensions will change. It will be installed without application. Writes about it RIA News with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Labor.

From January 1, 2022, the social supplement will be established without a request from the date of the pension. The ministry will also approve the algorithm of actions of the territorial bodies of the Pension Fund of Russia (PFR) when exchanging data with regional executive authorities.

Earlier, the Party of Pensioners demanded to liquidate the PFR, since it does not benefit anyone except its own employees. The authors of the initiative believe that payments to pensioners should go directly from the federal budget. They accuse the FIU of excessive spending on their own needs.

In February, it became known that the Russian Ministry of Finance was developing a new pension reform that would modify the voluntary funded system. For some unknown reason, the work is under the heading “secret”. Later, the press secretary of the country’s President Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, denied the words of State Duma deputy Valery Rashkin, who announced an imminent new increase in the retirement age.