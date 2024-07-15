Berry Union: Imported apples are usually cheaper than Russian ones

Russian apples become cheap only in October. This was stated by the head of the Berry Union Irina Koziy. She is quoted by “Radio Point NSN”.

Koziy said that in Russia imported apples usually cost less than domestic ones. In June, there is very little local produce on the market. Basically, it is that which has been stored for about eight months. It is quite expensive.

In early July, it became known that apples in Russia have become significantly more expensive since the beginning of 2024. Their price has increased by about 30 percent and reached almost 160 rubles per kilogram.

In addition, apples were among the top ten food products that have risen in price over the year. In addition to them, lamb, grapes and bananas, olive oil and tomatoes were in the top.

According to the Russian Ministry of Agriculture, 1.7 million tons of apples were harvested in 2023. The plan for 2024 was to harvest 1.8 million, but due to frosts it was reduced to 1.5 million tons.