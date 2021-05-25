Julia Melano, advisor to the head of Rosselkhoznadzor, announced on Tuesday, May 25, that the price of the Russian vaccine against COVID-19 for animals “Karnivak-Kov” has been reduced to 500 rubles.

According to her, such a decision was made on the initiative of the head of the department, Sergei Dankvert, due to high demand and growth in production of the drug.

“The selling price for two doses of the Karnivak-Kov vaccine is now 500 rubles including VAT instead of the previously announced 588 rubles. At the same time, the recommended trade margin for the further sale of the vaccine should not exceed 30%, ”Melano told reporters.

She also recalled that a double vaccination with the drug is envisaged.

The vaccine “Karnivak-Kov” was registered in Russia on March 31. It became the first COVID-19 drug for animals in the country and in the world.

Clinical trials of the drug started in October 2020. They involved dogs, cats, arctic foxes, minks, foxes and other animals. Based on the results of the studies, conclusions were made about the harmlessness of the drug and about its high immunogenic activity. It was determined that all tested vaccinated animals in 100% of cases developed antibodies to COVID-19.

At the same time, on May 20, 2021, the deputy director for scientific work of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, Alexander Gorelov, said that a person cannot become infected with COVID-19 from a cat. According to him, “cats are only dangerous for cats.”