The protective antimicrobial effect of the antiseptic lasts up to three hours on average. About it TASS said the head of the epidemiological service, doctor-epidemiologist of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor Olga Kvasova.

According to her, skin antiseptics can have a different duration of protection. So, manufacturers of some products claim a prolonged antimicrobial effect of the product. In any case, it is necessary to read the instructions before use, which should indicate the modes of hand treatment for effective fight against bacteria and viruses.

Kvasova advised to apply three to five milliliters of antiseptic to the skin and rub it in until it dries completely, without rinsing. “It is necessary to use an antiseptic in public places before and after contact – touching the nose, covering the mouth, with personal protective equipment, surrounding and personal objects,” the specialist concluded.

Earlier, Nikolai Shestopalov, an advisor to the director of the Research Institute of Disinfectology of Rospotrebnadzor, said that almost half of the disinfectants used by Russians are ineffective. One of the reasons is that citizens use antiseptics that are not suitable for the purposes indicated in the instructions for use.