CEC: in Russia on March 21 the official results of the presidential elections will be summed up

In Russia, on Thursday, March 21, the official results of the presidential elections will be summed up. This was announced by the head of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Ella Pamfilova at a meeting of the commission; the broadcast was carried out on her website.

“We are planning to hold an official meeting of the Central Election Commission on Thursday, March 21, at 11 am, where all the results will be officially summed up,” Pamfilova said.

For the first time in history, Russian presidential elections were held over three days – from March 15 to 17. The turnout for them was a record in recent history and amounted to 77.44 percent. A total of 87,113,127 people voted in the elections.

Based on the results of counting 100 percent of the votes, the current head of state, Vladimir Putin, received 87.28 percent of the votes. Nikolai Kharitonov from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (4.31 percent) was in second place, Vladislav Davankov from “New People” (3.85 percent) was in third place, and Leonid Slutsky from the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (3.20 percent) was in fourth place. Putin's rivals recognized his leadership in the elections, and many world leaders also congratulated the current head of state on his victory.

Kremlin official Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the preliminary election results, said that Putin had 87 percent of the votes – an unprecedented result. The head of state's press secretary also called all accusations of “illegitimate elections” unfounded and pointed to the highest level of support for the current president.