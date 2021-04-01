The number of people infected with coronavirus in Russia per day again exceeded 9 thousand. The total number of infected in the past 24 hours reached 9169, the number of cases for the entire period – 4 554 264, the operational headquarters for combating the spread of infection said in its Telegram-channel on Thursday, April 1st.

9169 new cases of coronavirus detected in Russia per day as of April 1

Most cases – 2151 – were recorded in Moscow. St. Petersburg (710 cases) and the Moscow Region (560 cases) are also leaders in the increase in the incidence per day. The smallest growth rates were recorded per day in the Republic of Tuva and Magadan Oblast (one case each).

In addition, over the past 24 hours, 383 deaths of patients with coronavirus have been registered in Russia. In total, according to the operational headquarters, 99,233 people with a confirmed diagnosis have died in the country.

The number of discharged patients increased by 10,247 per day. A total of 4,176,419 patients recovered.