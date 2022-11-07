In Russia, the number of new buildings with balconies has increased. The trend began to develop after the pandemic, WE-ON GROUP analysts told Izvestia.

“The terms of reference, which receive the condition to increase the number of balconies and loggias, have changed quantitatively compared to the pre-Covid period. Before the start of the pandemic, this condition included about 65%, at the moment we can talk about 75%,” said Marina Samusenko, Chief Architect of WE-ON GROUP.

According to her, if earlier balconies were used as a separate storage room, then during the lockdown they became more like a place for walking and relaxing. Accordingly, apartment owners began to convert them into work areas or spaces for relaxation. She recalled that the standard balcony or loggia in Russia used to be designed rather narrow. During the pandemic, developers have refocused on more balconies in projects for obvious reasons, the expert added.

“The area and the presence of balconies are regulated solely by the developer’s project, taking into account the minimum width of the balcony and the fire wall, which is 1.2 square meters. meters. So, in one of the latest projects of the company for the developer, the area of ​​​​the loggias for the combined apartments on the top floors was 6-7 square meters. m, for other apartments – 2.5 sq. m,” said Samusenko.

She also explained that developers in the fight for the buyer are trying to individualize their projects. The absence of a balcony or loggia can reduce the cost of apartments for the buyer; for the developer, this is a reduction in the cost of the construction process.

Earlier, on November 2, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Marat Khusnullin said that the commissioning of housing in Russia by the end of 2022 could reach 93-95 million square meters. m.

At the same time, on October 19, Denis Filippov, Deputy General Director of DOM.RF, noted that developers in Russia launched 30 million square meters in construction in the first nine months of 2022. m of multi-apartment housing.