The demand for repair services for digital gadgets has grown by 20-25% over the year, according to Mobile Research Group experts. The peak of demand came in the spring of this year, when the situation with the supply of new equipment in the Russian Federation was uncertain, its leading analyst Eldar Murtazin noted in an interview with Izvestia.

According to a source familiar with managers of several vendors, the demand for smartphone repair services has increased due to increased sales of used devices, as well as the supply of second- and third-tier Chinese brands to the market.

The growth in demand for electronics repair services is due not only to the fact that Russian users have become more rational about buying expensive gadgets and problems with the supply of smartphones from leading world brands, says Denis Kuskov, CEO of TelecomDaily.

“More and more devices from small Chinese vendors and refurbished smartphones appear on the market – often the quality of these gadgets is lame, they have to be repaired more often than products from leading world brands. Although it all depends on the specific user experience, ”the expert argues.

However, not only smartphones are brought to repair shops – interest in the repair of household appliances has grown even stronger, market participants note. For example, at Yulia, the demand for the repair of washing machines at the beginning of the 4th quarter of this year increased by 180% compared to January of the same year, dishwashers – by 100%, refrigerators and TVs – by 50%, the press service of the company listed . October was the second peak month in terms of demand for repair of household appliances – the first was in June, a Yula representative noted.

Open for repairs: demand for gadget repair increased by a quarter