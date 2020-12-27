In Russia, the number of COVID-19 cases per day increased by 28,284 to 3,050,248, according to the operational headquarters to combat the spread of coronavirus infection.

552 deaths of patients with COVID-19 per day were confirmed, for the entire time – 54,778.

24 390 people recovered. In total, during the pandemic, the number of people who recovered in the country was 2,450,829.

Earlier, the head of the Gamaleya center supported the idea of ​​”covid passports”, calling it the right thing to be introduced simultaneously with the start of vaccination.

It was also reported that the Ministry of Health approved “Sputnik V” when vaccinating people over 60 years old. The expert examination proved the effectiveness of the vaccine for senior citizens over 60 years old.