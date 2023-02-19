Small tactical reconnaissance drone (MT UAV) will undergo modernization. This was announced on Sunday, February 19, by Igor Alekseev, director of marketing and development of the combat vehicle manufacturer RBS-Garpy LLC.

“Now work is underway to increase the capacity and stability of batteries, the range and quality of the signal, the illumination of objects at long distances to increase the accuracy of aiming artillery crews, testing for uninterrupted operation with all types of electronic warfare,” Alekseev quotes TASS.

According to Alekseev, RBS-Harpy employees will also work to reduce the cost of the drone and switch from foreign parts.

It is also planned to change the body of the equipment, its ergonomics. In addition, the drone software will also be upgraded to improve its performance in emergency situations.

Earlier, on February 17, it became known about the start of testing in Russia of the transport drone TRAMP (transport aviation multifunctional platform). The device can deliver and land cargo weighing up to 250 kg at a distance of more than 600 km. At the same time, the cruising speed of the device is 195 km / h, the cruising ceiling is 3 thousand meters. Experts will check and debug the drone systems and control mechanisms.

The day before, it was reported that Russian engineers had developed a new laser reconnaissance complex. According to their estimates, the device will be able to detect and identify a person at a distance of up to 18 km. It is expected that the newest complex will be part of a reconnaissance vehicle on the Typhoon-VDV chassis.

On January 24, Dmitry Rogozin, head of the Tsarskie Wolves military advisory group, announced that four Marker robots in reconnaissance and strike versions would be delivered to the Donbass in February. First, they will be tested at the training ground and, after eliminating possible shortcomings, they will go to the battlefield.

On January 14, it became known that Russian forces deployed the upgraded T-90M Proryv as part of combat missions as part of a special operation to protect Donbass. As tank commander Ruslan said, during the special operation in Ukraine, the T-90M proved to be a reliable and convenient combat vehicle.