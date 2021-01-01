In Russia, the minimum wage (minimum wage) and the living wage have been increased: from January 1, 2021, the minimum wage is 12,792 rubles per month, and the amount of the living wage is 11,653 rubles. The corresponding decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin was published earlier on a single portal legal information.

Now the minimum wage will be calculated based on the median salary.

“From 2021, the ratio of the minimum wage and the median wage is set at 42 percent,” the document says.

On December 30, it was reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law according to which the country will change the method of calculating the minimum wage (minimum wage). So, from 2021 it will be calculated based on the median wage indicator.

At the end of December, the Russians were reminded of the salary increase in 2021.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said that starting January 1, 2021, the minimum wage will grow by 5.5 percent, to 12,792 rubles, and for the first time will exceed the subsistence minimum.

According to the calculations of the Ministry of Labor, the living wage of a pensioner in 2021 will be about 10,022 rubles. At the same time, the average per capita subsistence minimum will be determined depending on the median per capita income (at the end of 2019, it was 26 365 rubles). Previously, the subsistence minimum per capita was calculated on the basis of the consumer basket.