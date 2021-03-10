In Russia, over the past day, 9,079 new cases of coronavirus were detected in 83 regions, the total number of infections amounted to 4,351,553 in 85 regions. The operational headquarters announced this in its Telegram-channel.

This is a new minimum for infections in 2021, the previous one – 9445 – was recorded on March 9.

Most infections were recorded in Moscow (1116), St. Petersburg (959), Nizhny Novgorod region (378). Least of all – in Magadan and Sakhalin regions, as well as in the Altai Republic (4 each).

Over the past day, 466 people have died, over the entire period – 90,275.

The daily rate of recovery was 13 350, the total – 3 945 527.