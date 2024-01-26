Prime Minister Mishustin simplified the medical examination for contract soldiers

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a decree on a simplified procedure for passing a medical examination for Russians who voluntarily enroll in military service under a contract. This is reported by TASS.

The resolution establishes that the medical examination should be carried out in one stage. Before this, the examination took place in two stages: a preliminary examination at the municipal military registration and enlistment office and a final examination at the regional one.

Also, contract soldiers are provided with mandatory diagnostics in government medical institutions at the direction of municipal military registration and enlistment offices (for officers) or at the direction of the heads of selection points (for soldiers, sergeants, warrant officers).