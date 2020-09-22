The incidence of coronavirus in Russia will reach a maximum by November, but will not be as large-scale as this spring. This assumption was made by Mikhail Lebedev, an expert at the Center for Molecular Diagnostics of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, on the air of the CHEZNext project in Instagram RBC.

According to his forecast, the number of people infected with COVID-19 will gradually increase and will reach maximum values ​​by mid-November. “Nevertheless, such a situation as it was in March, April, May, still, I hope, will not repeat itself,” Lebedev explained.

The specialist added that in order to curb the rise in the incidence, it is necessary to prevent the virus from spreading from person to person and to observe safety measures. The start of mass vaccination will also contribute to the fight against the pandemic, Lebedev stressed. In addition, according to him, the virus will lose its aggressiveness over time.

“All this together gives us hope that, perhaps by the end of 2021, the coronavirus infection will cease to be such a terrible problem,” the expert concluded.

Earlier, the head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova said that there is no need to introduce new restrictions due to the coronavirus, since there is “nothing unknown” about the current situation with the spread of COVID-19 in Russia.